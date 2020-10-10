I am writing to offer my support for state Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and his re-election bid.
When the flooding of 2019 began decimating the town of Lyme shoreline, Mark came with gloves in hand and boots on his feet to lend a hand in helping our volunteer fire departments place sand bags for our residents. He often followed up with phone calls and visits. He recently called and asked me to meet with him so I could show him the repairs and improvements our Highway Department has made on the town and county roads that the flooding nearly washed away.
When the novel coronavirus pandemic created uncertainty and multiple municipal needs, Mark reached out to see what he could do to help our town and offered any assistance in getting what we may need.
His interest, concern and personal involvement in dealing with the town of Lyme and the other local municipalities are tremendously important and greatly appreciated. His dedication and commitment to his constituents, and the hard work and long hours he obviously puts in, are what we need representing the 116th Assembly District in Albany.
As a fellow veteran, I am confident Mark will continue to be a voice for not only veterans but all of his constituents. I also am confident he will continue to be a strong advocate for all of us here in the Front Yard of America.
Scott G. Aubertine
Chaumont
The writer is supervisor of the town of Lyme.
