Walczyk is ethical, honest and trustworthy

Please join me in casting a vote to re-elect Mark Walczyk to represent us in the state Assembly.
I had the good fortune of serving with Mark on the Watertown City Council. And during that time, I got to know him well. Mark approached his role in a way rare in today’s tribal politics. He weighed public sentiment objectively and listened to people in earnest even if he didn’t agree.
Mark never hesitated to challenge the status quo and would be relentless in his pursuit for the truth. That was my experience as his colleague.
Now as one of his constituents, I see Mark continue a “people first” approach when representing us in the state Assembly. He is accessible, passionate and reasonable.
He is ethical, honest and trustworthy. If every politician approached governing the way Mark does, we’d get a lot more done and the people would be the beneficiaries.
We have heard the worn-out line that Democrats control Albany, and therefore we must elect a Democrat or the district be damned; that if we don’t add loyalists to the party in power, we shall feel its wrath. What a sad argument. And a disservice to residents of the 116th Assembly District.
To me, it makes no difference what letter is next to your name so long as you are honest, reasonable and have the best interests of your constituency at heart. As I’ve already stated, Mark has demonstrated that he possesses these qualities.
Again, I ask you to join me in casting a vote for my friend, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk. I’ve gotten to know him well over the past several years.
I am proud to call him my assemblyman and honored to call him my friend. I trust he will continue to represent the 116th Assembly District better than anyone could.
Cody J. Horbacz
Watertown
