Walczyk knows the needs of 116th District

I will be voting for state Assemblyman Mark Walczyk to again represent us in the 116th District, the Front Yard of America. Assemblyman Walczyk has acquired an enormous amount of experience in his first term and has served us well in Albany. Mark knows, understands and has demonstrated what true leadership and determination is through his dedicated service in the U.S. Army Reserves, where he serves as an officer.
Mark has gained the respect of the general public, those he represents as well as lawmakers and government officials from both sides of the political aisle throughout the state. We know we can always count on Assemblyman Walczyk’ s honest, pragmatic, commonsense approach and hopeful insight into our community and region’s needs. What impresses me most is Mark’s willingness and ability to work with all political parties — Democratic and Republican — to get the job done for us. These qualities and his proven track record of accomplishments set him apart from any other candidate.
I have known Assemblyman Walczyk for more than a decade, and I am proud to be his friend and a constituent. I can say without a doubt that no one works harder for the people. I am confident that Mark’s engaging and committed presence will continue to improve our 116th District, our Front Yard of America. Please join me on Nov. 3 in voting for and re-electing our assemblyman, Mark Walczyk, for another term to continue to protect our interests as the Watchdog of the 116th Assembly District. He has certainly earned and proven he deserves our support.
William D. Nelson
Lisbon
The writer is supervisor of the town of Lisbon.
