Walczyk the kind of representative we need

Mark Walczyk is the preferred candidate for the state Assembly’s 116th District, also known as the River District.
Mark has been an effective member of the state Assembly. When he meets with constituents, he listens carefully and works to help them resolve their problems. I have seen this with members of my family in dealing with issues with state-run facilities.
I support his vote against the Green Light law as it made it too easy for people were ineligible to vote potentially being, in fact, registered to vote. I feel that he effectively works in the Assembly on a bipartisan fashion.
If you listen to the E Pluribus Unum speech he gave on the floor of the Assembly earlier this year, you will understand that he is the kind of representative we need. He clearly highlighted problems with the consolidation of power that occurred and advocated return of power to the people.
I believe that Assemblyman Walczyk has the knowledge and skills to continue serve the interests of St. Lawrence County, Jefferson County and the towns he represents. I hope you can join me in voting for him on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Donald Gruneisen
Potsdam
