Margaret and I recently had the privilege of participating in a conversation with Mark Walczyk and a few concerned residents.
It was an opportunity to get to know Mr. Walczyk and to “pick his brain” about state government and how America’s Front Yard is faring in the overall state scene.
Mr. Walczyk is friendly and articulate; his knowledge of the workings of our state’s government is encyclopedic.
But what struck us most was that his main interest in being an assemblyman is not to pursue a polarizing party agenda but to work within our government system for the best outcome for the state as a whole and for our district as a component part of the state.
We wholeheartedly support Mark Walczyk for re-election to the state Assembly.
His continued work in the Assembly will be a true asset to our state and to this region.
Dr. Robert Nordberg
Canton
