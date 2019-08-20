Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Sept. 14

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. As the chair of the planning committee, I invite everyone in our community to join us in the fight against the disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 14 at Sackets Harbor Central School.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2019 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease including 400,000 here in New York. I became involved with the event in honor of my father, one of the brave souls who has had to face this horrible disease head on, and I will never give up until there is a cure.
Alzheimer’s disease is a growing health crisis and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. One day, when a treatment, prevention or cure for Alzheimer’s is discovered, it will be because of the support of thousands of walkers who come together across the country and right here in the Watertown area.
Alzheimer’s disease is relentless, but so are we! Join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.
Jeannie Atkinson
Watertown
