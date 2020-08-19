Wall represents sacrifice of honored fallen

I’d like to begin by thanking all those who donated or otherwise participated in bringing the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to Massena and the north country.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, like other war memorials, pays tribute to those Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation’s principles of freedom and equality for all.
It does this by etching the name of each of the honored fallen within its black granite panels. While there are more than 58,000 names recorded, it is a record that is and will be forever incomplete. Because for each name inscribed, there are countless names that cannot be included:
Names of sons and daughters — never born. Names of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will never be. Names from generation after generation — lost forever.
Think of this when you read the names etched into this memorial, for this is the true totality of their sacrifice. Offer a prayer that God has granted these souls the everlasting serenity they deserve.
God bless them, you and the United States of America.
Bob Elsner
Massena
