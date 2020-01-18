Was the attack on Iran a diversionary tactic?

Several weeks ago, very few people in the United States had ever heard of, or realized the danger, inherent in Qasem Soleimani. Now, after his death, he is recognized globally as either a villain or a martyr and politicians everywhere are either condemning or approving of his demise, depending of course on what they feel will bode well for their career.
As a rising Republican star, as well as a new Fox News celeb, of course Elise Stefanik will support President Donald Trump’s actions, and I won’t condemn her for doing so. If one doesn’t have bone spurs and serves the military of one’s country as Soleimani did, and if he killed Americans as he did, then he died by the same sword he so visciously wielded! Elise further stated that “President Trump is reaffirming the proven doctrine of Peace Through Strength,” or, in this circumstance, Peace Through Killing, which seems to be the ultimate oxymoron.
I sincerely hope this action was taken to protect Americans. But I’m afraid, because of the timing, that its real purpose might be to divert our attention away from the impeachment process. Our president is highly skilled at diversionary tactics, and this just might be what’s happening here. Supposedly, this action was in retaliation for the killing of an American contractor in Iraq.
Two American contractors and one American soldier were just killed in Kenya by Al Shabaab!
Their leader is Ahmad Umar. I’ll be watching to see what my representative thinks should be done about that! And what should be done with Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban,who have killed 2400 Americans?
Jerry Senecal
Edwards
