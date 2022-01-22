Watertown must be prepared for blackout

Now at the apex of our winter season, the idea of sustainable power is paramount to our safety and security. We do not have sustainable power. The grid is susceptible to blackout from several forms of nature, the suns chaotic rays and at the hands of rogue nations and individuals.
Various federal departments have issued details on how a blackout could occur locally or nationally as the consequence of a electro-mechanical pulse explosion at various elevations. Local politicians seem oblivious to a blackout and chose to dissipate their time on a swimming pool filter in the middle of the winter.
These politicos might better organize a plan for sustainable power for critical local facilities like emergency communications and health care facilities. Since the city sold the power grid and wiring to Niagara Mohawk, a conversation might start with Jerry Haenlin, manager of National Grid community and customer management, and Jon Elmer, general manager of Brookfield Renewable Power.
Brookfield owns the 8 MW of renewable hydropower generated at its facility on Mill Street. The city has a power requirement north of 50 MW.
The idea would be to develop a sustainable power program for city and county using the Brookfield facility and the city’s 7 MW Marble Island hydropower plant to critical city and county facilities at the time of a blackout using National Grid wiring and facilities. The plan would preclude waiting until 2029, and the expiration of the power sale contract with Niagara Mohawk and prospectively give us sustainable power with a Microgrid sooner.
The threat of a blackout is not if but when! We must prepare.
David Graf
Watertown
