Watertown needs angel to step up for arts

Unfortunately, Watertown has been left out in the area of the visual arts.
We enjoy history, music and many sports but have little to offer in the area of art.
It is a great deficit in the cultural quality of the area.
Other cities have facilities for the exhibition of graphic, pictorial or sculptural works.
Craft items also fit into the categories.
I’m not a naïve about the costs of such an endeavor.
Many cities in New York state enjoy art museums.
New York City has the Metropolitan and Guggenheim. Buffalo has the Albright Knox; Utica has Munson Williams Proctor; and Rochester has the Memorial Art Gallery (actually, a museum).
Ogdensburg has the Remington Museum.
Yes, there were angels who believed in total cultural experience and education.
There were George Eastman, Seymour Knox and others.
Where was the enlightened angel in Watertown’s past?
There was an accomplished female impressionist, Minerva Chapman, if we need a personality like Fredrick Remington.
Watertown was a paper manufacturing community, adding a bit of irony.
Time is wasting; another generation is missing out on one of man’s most important assets.
The arts fight a classic battle, that of aesthetics vs. athletics.
Wherein there should be a well-rounded, balanced city.
If there is an angel out there who can help, please come forth and identity yourself.
Let’s get to work repairing this deficit.
As a motivation, there are many jobs that are art oriented.
The foundation from which to learn by experience and witness is not here and does not exist.
Rollin V. Hanson
Cape Vincent
The writer is a retired art teacher and artist.
