This letter is written to commend members of the Watertown Police Department on their professional handling of a potentially dangerous situation.
We live in difficult times, punctuated by the novel coronavirus pandemic, civil strife, an overwhelming opioid epidemic and economic uncertainty. Not surprisingly, while many of us experience difficulties with isolation, loneliness, depression and anxiety, for people who also suffer from substance-use disorders and/or mental health problems, these conditions can be overwhelming and present a potentially deadly situation: death by overdose and/or suicide.
On Sept. 22, I received a call nobody wants to receive: a friend, a person in long-term recovery, had left Facebook messages indicating suicidal ideations and enumerating the means and methods to complete suicide. Upon arriving at my friend’s apartment and talking with the individual, I realized that the Watertown Police Department needed to be involved in safely bringing this person to a safe environment.
Like many people experiencing great emotional distress, my friend, while not belligerent, initially refused all overtures of assistance. That is when the training and de-escalation skills of the two WPD officers kicked in. After about 30 minutes, my friend agreed to be transported to the Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Department for evaluation.
Make no mistake: This situation could have degenerated very quickly, for it involved an unstable person, under the influence of pain medications and alcohol, hopeless without seeing a pathway out of the situation. The danger of escalation and a potentially much less favorable outcome was high.
Therefore, I want to commend the Watertown police officers and the Watertown Police Department for a job well done.
Anita K. Seefried-Brown
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.