Rusty (Russell) Sprague, our delivery person for the Watertown Daily Times, recently warmed our hearts.
Our normal front door delivery spot was blocked because of a small construction project.
Instead of tossing the paper as near to the front door as possible, Rusty walked around to our back door and placed it nearby.
It took him a bit of time to do that simple act of kindness, but what an impact such actions have.
Let’s all follow Rusty’s example.
Barbara and Brian Lee
Canton
