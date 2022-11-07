This cannot be said enough times: this coming election will either uphold the tenets of our Constitution or give power to those who would destroy it. Those incumbents or candidates for office at any level of government who ally themselves with the policies that saw the attempted overthrow of our democracy on Jan. 6 do not under any circumstances deserve to be elected.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has chosen to position herself at the head of this nefarious group of politicians. She votes in Congress on obstructionist party lines and on the growth of her self-interests. It is obvious that her plans for her own future include higher office both within the GOP and the federal government at any cost.
Like so many of her fellow Republicans, she has betrayed her duty to country by pledging fidelity, not to the Constitution and her oath of office but to a man who is spreading sedition in full public view: Donald Trump. (Has any other ex-president worked so assiduously against the country he was once elected to serve?)
She does not condemn this blatant behavior. She has not condemned the ex-president’s attempted coup d’ètat and his continued incitement of violence against those individuals; she has not condemned his unprecedented and continued efforts to overthrow the election; she has not condemned his vile and constant work to undermine the very foundations of our democracy; she has not condemned the efforts of many states to deny citizens their fundamental right to vote.
On the contrary, she continues to support and participate in these anti-democratic and anti-American stances. Since she has done nothing to serve the interests of the majority of those in her district, she has — as other members of the GOP — taken Trump’s example in blaming, name-calling and acting as the disloyal opposition.
As voters, we must repudiate her and those like her who refuse to act responsibly to make our democracy work. The ideal of the loyal opposition is no longer in the GOP playbook.
Since many of our elected officials and candidates for office have chosen to follow the path of self-interest rather than the service to our country, we the voters must be the defenders and protectors of the Constitution. We must deny those who are willing to tear it apart any further power to undermine the Constitution’s precepts.
Let us work together toward the more perfect union that the Constitution describes — not as reds or blues, but as responsible Americans who love our country too much to let it be destroyed from the inside. When each of us votes this year, we must vote as citizens determined to preserve and protect our country now and for the future.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.