Stefanik stands up to far left in DC, Albany

This cannot be said enough times: this coming election will either uphold the tenets of our Constitution or give power to those who would destroy it. Those incumbents or candidates for office at any level of government who ally themselves with the policies that saw the attempted overthrow of our democracy on Jan. 6 do not under any circumstances deserve to be elected.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has chosen to position herself at the head of this nefarious group of politicians. She votes in Congress on obstructionist party lines and on the growth of her self-interests. It is obvious that her plans for her own future include higher office both within the GOP and the federal government at any cost.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.