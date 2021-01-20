Criteria for choosing our leadership (distinctly in this order):
n Character
n Capability
n Policy
After the past four years, four months, four weeks and particularly the past few days, let us never get this so backward again. Seriously flawed people can never lead us to good places without a terrible price to pay.
We are clearly paying that price today. Let’s hope both parties have learned this harsh lesson.
Thomas and Nellie Coakley
Canton
