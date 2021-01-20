Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 11F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.