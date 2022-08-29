We deserve better than Stefanik, Tenney

Anybody who has listened to the Jan. 6 committee hearings, either adamantly or casually, or listened to analysis on the legitimate news networks (Fox is not a legitimate news network!) is fully aware of former President Donald Trump’s involvement and instigation of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. His insatiable greed for riches, power and overwhelming desire for his own dictator state has established him as the most corrupt and treasonous chief executive this country has ever known.
President Joe Biden was hailed as a breath of fresh air upon his inauguration. To be honest, he has had challenges, but he continues to fight for legislation that will help many Americans now and for years to come. Pandemic relief, novel coronavirus vaccination availability, the invasion of Ukraine, women’s reproductive rights, veterans accessibility to burn pit relief, climate concerns, greenhouse gases control, national infrastructure, inflation relief and baby formula shortages are some of the challenges he has faced.
Through all this, he has had to confront stiff opposition within an almost evenly divided Congress. He and Vice President Kamala Harris and the party leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate have worked tirelessly to create this legislation and forge compromises that would serve as many citizens of America as possible.
But throughout this process, members of the opposition (Republicans — inane, narcissistic obstructionists) have done everything they could to stall/destroy this legislation. These RINOs are trying to bring us back to the last four years of the Obama administration, when they controlled both chambers of Congress. The only thing they accomplished in those last four years was to block a legitimate U.S. Supreme Court nomination.
Then under the Trump administration, they passed the biggest tax break in history for the wealthy and large corporations (there was a small tax break for lower and middle class Americans, which expired after two years; the wealthy and corporation tax break has continued).
U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney are a part of this inane, obstructionists block. Whether for their own political gains, partisan showmanship or insurrectionists tendencies, they have voted with the rest of the Congressional RINOs to block all the beneficial legislation to come to Congress since January 2021.
They both must be removed from the House in the next election. I have long urged the Watertown Daily Times not to support Stefanik; now is the time to show the common sense required from a local newspaper. The people of the 21st and 24th congressional districts, the residents of New York and the rest of America deserve a change for the better!
