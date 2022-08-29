We deserve better than Stefanik, Tenney

Anybody who has listened to the Jan. 6 committee hearings, either adamantly or casually, or listened to analysis on the legitimate news networks (Fox is not a legitimate news network!) is fully aware of former President Donald Trump’s involvement and instigation of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. His insatiable greed for riches, power and overwhelming desire for his own dictator state has established him as the most corrupt and treasonous chief executive this country has ever known.

President Joe Biden was hailed as a breath of fresh air upon his inauguration. To be honest, he has had challenges, but he continues to fight for legislation that will help many Americans now and for years to come. Pandemic relief, novel coronavirus vaccination availability, the invasion of Ukraine, women’s reproductive rights, veterans accessibility to burn pit relief, climate concerns, greenhouse gases control, national infrastructure, inflation relief and baby formula shortages are some of the challenges he has faced.

