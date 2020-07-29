We don’t need continued anarchy in streets

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.