Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 12:14 am
The greatest “this” about this great nation is that we have choices, or at least we used to.
We’ve always had multiple choices on everything: groceries, cars, appliances and, most importantly, politicians.
The key thing to remember, though, is the last one is what affects all others.
While over the last two years we have gone from lots of choices to having one choice which is, “can I afford it or not?”
You can still make a critical choice on Election Day. While local politics is important, the two most important races we have are governor and the U.S. House of Representatives.
Nothing affects our lives more than Albany and Washington, D.C.
We have over $1 trillion worth of natural gas under our feet, but Albany won’t let us have our gas.
Instead, our beautiful skylines and farm fields are scarred by wind turbines and solar panels.
Our prisons sit vacant while violent criminals get out of jail in less time than it takes to get a speeding ticket.
Most important is if our children’s lives aren’t being destroyed by being forced to mask and vax.
So they can be locked in their bedrooms to lose out on their education and the best years of the lives.
They are losing their lives to fentanyl poisoning.
Only you have the chance to stop this, and you can do this on Election Day.
Voting for U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor on Tuesday will make it easier and cheaper to heat your home.
Lee will put criminals in jail where they belong.
Most importantly, Lee will not only give children their lives back, his policies could very well save them from becoming another sad statistic.
Hidden in the third paragraph of the Declaration of Independence are these words.
Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes.
In fact, history has shown that people are more disposed to suffer while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing that to which they are accustomed.
On Election Day, you have the choice and the ability to stop the suffering and abolish what has and continues to be done to this state and nation.
On Election Day, vote Lee Zeldin for governor, and U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney for the House of Representatives.
This vote not only determines what type of life you will have but it could determine if your children and grandchildren are even going to have one!
Russ Finley
Lisbon
