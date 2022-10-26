In November 2016, we voted for president and what we got was a tyrant. A man who abused every democratic institution while demanding ownership of the Justice Department, military, Secret Service, Supreme Court, federal courts and Congress.
As we have witnessed, he obtained power to command his will and gain financially. Donald Trump and his supporters warn us more violence is on the way if he is held accountable for his corrupt behavior and his threat to our democratic way of life.
Trump is not on the ballot. However, U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney are and have demonstrated a threat to our democracy via being election deniers.
Our economy is in trouble, affecting our ability to purchase daily needs. We have been through these times in the past and have recovered.
What if we find ourselves with a much larger problem? If the GOP wins the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate or both, our problem may far exceed any distress caused by the economy.
Members of the GOP are telling us their plans for the future. The list includes many changes in our daily lives, some already happening.
What if changes are made in Social Security, Medicare, voting rights, election access, teachers’ right to teach, right to choose what to read, right to protest? There is talk of disbanding the Jan. 6 committee, the FBI and imposing a national ban on abortion. Does this sound like a vote for democracy or authoritarianism?
Albert Einstein said, “The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil but by those who watch them without doing anything.” A vote for Stefanik and Tenney will not be a vote for democracy. They are proud MAGA, and we know that agenda.
We have much to lose. These are very dangerous times, and we need to pay attention.
Vote Steve Holden and Matt Castelli.
