We have resources to get us through crisis

More than ever in the history of our species, we are now one highly connected family living on our common home base, planet Earth.
The novel coronavirus epidemic only verifies this, albeit in an unfortunately dangerous way.
We have many wonderful resources, however, to help us through such difficult as well as pleasant times together.
It is important that we all work together as “family members” until this serious crisis comes under wise, caring management.
With this approach, together we can challenge any and all hardships and enjoy the security of living on our shared planet, home to caring, connected and wise fellow beings.
Timothy Hume Behrendt
Cold Brook
The writer is a minister and counselor.
