We have seen signs of community concern

John Stone of Adams, in a recent letter to the Watertown Daily Times, expressed dismay at politicians who suggest elderly people with pre-existing conditions like himself are expendable for the so-called greater good of society (“Donald Trump is not a medical authority,” July 28).
The history of such political thinking is terrible to behold. Mr. Stone identifies himself as “an 84 year-old registered Republican.”
As a 76-year-old registered Democrat, I concur and welcome sharing opinions with a member of a party of personal liberty even as I support the other political force in our country in pursuit of a more perfect union.
There are heartening signs of community concern for both values.
Gouveneur High School students expressed their sorrow at the death of their classmate Treyanna Sommerville — as well as revealing their growing concern over what was the growing evidence to them of her suffering from domestic abuse.
Local police forces vigorously investigated.
A noose left in front of a house in Massena instantly instigated a strong local governmental effort to condemn and find the culprits.
A rally at a church and a march in Massena were organized immediately.
An astonishing peaceful demonstration in Potsdam a short time ago brought close to 800 people to a rally on the post office steps and a march through the village — led by police, at which another police officer was photographed kneeling in homage.
Jen Baxtron, a Black Lives Matter organizer, led the public demonstrations in support of racial justice with the support of local government and police.
How blessed our community is with the spirit of justice lacking in many places inflamed by political intolerance.
Jan Wojcik
Stockholm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.