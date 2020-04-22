We’ll find the grace of democratic principles

Like most Northern New Yorkers, I find myself forced with more than a few moments to pursue life’s interests and self-introspection. I hope that all have found some time for reading, research and points of interest.
For example, I recently reviewed Jefferson County’s election results during FDR’s administration and found myself stunned that Jefferson County never voted for FDR, not once in four elections, even in the height of the Great Depression and World War II. This was a pure demonstration of the extent of NNY’s historically staunch conservatism.
I try to read NNY360.com every day, find the opinion pages as a great source and gauge as to how my fellow NNYers think and behave.
The word “disconcerting” describes best the last few weeks. Some of the thoughts, opinions and expressions from all sides will not age well upon our civil discourse. We are better than this, NNY!
Yes, blame President Donald Trump. Lord knows it’s well deserved. But blaming all Trumpers seems as if the true victims of his lies and incompetence didn’t voluntarily exercise their fundamental rights as Americans to vote as they see fit. Yes, this administration could never accept the election results, they lost by more than 3 million votes, except for an old hold over from our Constitution when racial slavery counted African-Americans as three/fifths a person, a la the Electoral College. But the Trump administration still “rightfully” occupies the White House. Short of the Mueller Report findings, legitimately the “buck” stops there.
As states’ rights rears its ugly head again, seen historically with the Articles of Confederation, Missouri Compromise, Dred Scott Decision, the Confederate States of America, segregation, voter and civil rights suppression, denying workers rights, immigration restriction and many more “conservative” policies, by a very vocal minority, we just can’t find a better governmental system than federalism for the common defense and general welfare of all Americans.
We will overcome this retrograde states’ rights fiasco and COVID-19. We always do, and eventually Americans will find the grace of our democratic principles, based on freedom of thoughts and responsible actions.
The strength of our democracy can take a mistake like Trump from time to time, but blaming all his supporters/voters will only ensure another four years of his total ineptitude, blatant corruption and borderline treason as his supporters/voters dig in. Eventually, everyone finds it difficult to admit when they’re just dead wrong.
Doug Berry
Adams Center
