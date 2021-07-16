We’ll solve more issues by telling the truth

How great could America ever be when truth no longer matters? A few members of Congress have been demonized by their own party for being truthful instead of promoting myths.
Liz Cheney was voted out as conference chair by her “colleagues” for not echoing their rhetoric. Elise Stefanik was waiting in the wings to fill her shoes. Elise’s fellow Republicans had enough confidence that she would adequately parrot them and chose her to fill that position of “leadership.”
Ms. Stefanik is taking the conference chair seat as a pawn.
As soon as she says the wrong thing, she will meet the same fate as did Liz Cheney.
Almost half of Congress has devolved into a species of invertebrate. Their only purpose is to serve the queen bee. They will do or say anything to satisfy Queen Donald and the emerging drone Ron DeSantis. Elise is a major part of that hive. She will be secure in her post if she repeats stolen election and conspiracy theories instead of giving her constituents the truth.
Even after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, she chose to contest the Electoral College results that were obvious and final. Ms. Stefanik could use her conference seat to do some good instead of being a parrot. I would welcome that result.
Ms. Stefanik has repeatedly called for the Canadian border to be opened with no regard to facts and figures. New York is a minute section of the international border. Many of the states on the border have low vaccination rates for COVID-19, and many towns in her own district have even lower rates. I have never heard her make a statement encouraging people to get vaccinated.
In addition, vaccination rates in Canada are rather low. Wouldn’t it be in everyone’s best interest to send some vaccine and distribution support their way? Both Ms. Stefanik and Charles Schumer might be able to help in that regard.
We all want the border to open, but it needs to be done safely.
Partial border openings for vaccinated citizens would be a good step forward, but it is a two-way street.
Mike Jolliff
Copenhagen
