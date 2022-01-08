We may lose all that our nation stands for

Country and public safety are always two issues first on my mind.
The label or title of my list and everything that follows is simple, at least in my mind, and that is the issue of “our guaranteed right to vote free, fair, safe and secure in every election and to have faith and trust that the outcome is honest and trustworthy whether at the local, state, or federal level.” That versus what we saw on Jan. 6, 2021, and all that has followed to reverse our proud history while also fighting through this horrible novel coronavirus pandemic.
In my life, I like everyone else (I suspect), but maybe at different levels, have faced a glorious new life with the birth of a new son or daughter; the loss of a family member, close friend, or comrades in combat in Vietnam; and gone through other hardships both good and bad and at times projecting anger, fear, regret, shame, joy and disappointment at various times and at different levels.
But right now, I have a fear for the loss our nation and all we stand for and have stood for over 245 years. Like seeing the moon landing; winning two World Wars; surviving a horrible and very divisive Civil War; all sorts of social tensions that rip us apart — and all that with so many good people working for progress and a better tomorrow. But now, all my fear has multiplied a thousand fold over the past several years and more so since Jan. 6, 2021 — and we all know that I mean by that date and still brewing since.
So much has been and still is talked about since that horrible day when the Capitol was under siege. The fact remains that events are still brewing and may be far worse possibly this year or most certainly in 2024 with the next presidential election.
This is not hyperbole on my part or that of hundreds of other opinions and now the subject of daily articles and in conversations. It will not subside until those at the very top are held responsible for Jan. 6, 2021.
Some are now but on a smaller scale. Those at the very top must be held accountable lest they feel emboldened to repeat that horrible day. That is my biggest fear.
Danny M. Francis
Watertown
