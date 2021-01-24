It is necessary in sports as in politics for the teams to agree to accept the decisions of the referee in order to play. In a democratic election, the referee is “we the people.”
It’s normal to be disappointed and mad when a controversial call goes against your team, to yell about it and even cry “unfair!” But in the end, it’s good sportsmanship to shake hands and know that there will be another game, another chance, another election and be motivated to work hard for that. Sore losers who react with violence get benched and held accountable.
Every one of us has been angered and disappointed by the results of some election — but that’s part of the game, that’s democracy. According to Winston Churchill: “Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time …”
Let us all “stay in the game,” support democracy, accept the collective decisions made through voting, collaborated by fellow citizens, neighbors and friends of integrity and good will who work hard to make sure it’s fair and true. Let us accept our losses with dignity and good sportsmanship knowing that we may have “better luck next time.”
Peggy Spencer Behrendt and Timothy Hume Behrendt
Cold Brook
