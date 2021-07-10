We must act now to thwart climate change

As we come nearer to the end of the health crisis, we need to confront an ongoing and extreme threat to our quality of life: climate change. This is not a distant threat; it is happening now.
Due to extreme use of fossil fuels, there are growing greenhouse emissions and our planet’s temperature is increasing. There are numerous harmful consequences of global warming including increased heat waves, worsening of droughts, increased fires, increased winds affecting quality of our lakes (locally) and worsening of hurricane.
In its articles and editorials, the Watertown Daily Times has done an excellent job detailing the local and national negative impact of climate change and advocating for confronting it. In June, the Times noted the extreme droughts and heat waves out west plus how the earth is “trapping an unprecedented amount of heat.” The droughts and heat waves increase death rates, hurt our water supply and harm the growth of crops.
Fortunately, while former President Donald Trump is a climate change denier and set our progress back for years, President Joe Biden has advocated for aggressive and comprehensive climate change programs, which create many jobs. Even more significantly, capitalist businesses are attacking this problem.
All major car manufacturing companies are going electric with billions of dollars of research and development. After 2040, no new gas powered cars will be sold. Car companies are “all in for electric” — see their ads or websites. Also, many capitalist U.S. major corporations (well more than 100 and counting) are committing to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2035.
Locally, wind mills and solar farms are increasing; hopefully, we can put solar energy into major buildings. However, we need a comprehensive approach to confront this crisis.
Tackling climate change includes examining how we construct/heat buildings, our agriculture policies, building electric charging stations and smartly developing green energy. It means being open to innovation and other sources of green energy including nuclear and hydrogen as the sun does not always shine and the wind does not always blow.
Thus, I am strongly advocating that we join Lewis County in pursuing becoming a Climate Smart Community designation, which allows us technical and financial support from the state in assessing our status and moving ahead in tackling this crisis. We need a committee approach that should include business, agriculture, political leaders and our leaders of tomorrow: our children. Let’s not wait for local catastrophes!
William Kimball
Watertown
