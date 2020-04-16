The novel coronavirus scare is an eye-opening lesson in how valuable our rights and liberties, as guaranteed by our U.S. Constitution, really are. As soon as the media-created panic allowed for maneuvering to gain political advantage, both sides began trying to outdo one another with so-called protective, stay-at-home, shut-down- your-business-or-else measures.
Now with stricter enforcement on travel and assembly, even as we approached Easter Sunday worship service gatherings, the rights protected by the First Amendment of our Bill of Rights continue to be trampled upon. Those of you who own a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution will notice that it includes a copy of the Declaration of Independence, which proclaims our God-given rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Now Big Brother, in his various guises, is leaning harder and harder upon the citizens’ rights to move about freely, even if they take protective measures themselves, such as social distancing and wearing face masks. And woe to the small-business owner who dares to open if that business is not on the government-approved list of “essential businesses,” even though that business is essential for the very survival of the individual business owner and employees.
Ben Franklin has a famous quote: “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Now is a good time for parents thrust into the homeschool teacher role to educate their children upon the tenants of American citizenship by teaching them the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence.
David H. Ellis
Hammond
