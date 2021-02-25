We must heal and lead the world forward

As many Americans have did, I watched the second impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, former president of the United States. At one point a commentator made a statement that I believe he attributed to Donald Trump Jr. during his speech on the morning of Jan. 6. Donald Jr. referred to the Trump name as being attached to his father’s holdings.
That sent me to Google. I had heard of Trump Tower, but it wasn’t until I asked for a listing of the holdings of Donald John Trump that I found the following:
Donald J. Trump, United States holdings: Trump Tower, Trump National Doral, Trump International Hotel, Trump Old Post Office LLC, Trump Park Avenue, Trump Ruffin Tower LLC, Trump Parc, Trump Turberry, Trump Parc East, Mar-a-Lago Club LLC, 200 Riverside Boulevard and Trump Taj Mahal.
Donald J. Trump, international holdings: Trump Ocean Club International Hotel & Tower (Panama), Trump Plaza Tower (Israel), Trump Ocean Resort (Mexico), Trump International Hotel & Tower (Canada), Trump Towers (Turkey), Trump Cap Cana (Dominican Republic), Trump World (Korea), Trump Tower Manila (Philippines), Palm Trump International Hotel & Tower (UAE), Trump Tower (India) and Trump Towers (Turkey).
I didn’t go the Google to find out about the value of his holdings or how they were being used. I went there because Donald Jr.’s comment had sparked this terrible thought: Was Donald J. Trump endeavoring to make his next “holding” the Trump Republic, formerly the United States of America?
A month ago, this newspaper published a letter I submitted titled “US not perfect, but it’s best world has to offer.” I hadn’t submitted an opinion letter in many years.
In my youth, Chuck Kelly and I exchanged many letters with a mutual respect for each other’s views. But having just witnessed the attempt to overthrow the democracy of the United States on Jan. 6 and the follow-up measures to permit the inauguration of Jan. 20, I had to submit that letter.
I ask you today as I did that day: We must now heal from recent events and again lead the world forward as we have for centuries. We must make our forebears proud of us!
I challenge you to look in the mirror and vow to do better. I will end this letter as I began and ended my previous letter: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
God bless America — protect it from the evil within!
Karen Cunningham
Ogdensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.