U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recently came to the north country and advocated free child care for all families. She said providing free child care is the “lynch pin” for our economy to recover. Families being able to have child care will free millions to be able to return to work.
Really it becomes subsidizing child care for child care facilities to open. Of course, opening these would require loans on a massive scale given to people wishing to do this, inspection of these facilities leading to licensing them.
Are there jobs waiting for so many that will receive this? Will it be a lynch pin to restart the economy? If people have free child care, it will in effect raise the wages of those who might work in very low-paying jobs. But it will add another layer of socialism to the layers that now exist.
If you have enough education, you will be able to see through this and realize that the much more fundamental issue that every member of our Congress and the rest of the branches of government are afraid to solve is the disparity between those who have the most assets and income to those that do not.
We need an economy where people are able to pay their bills by what they earn. The money is there to do this, but it sits in the fortunes of the rich who will do nothing to reduce their share of the part of society that has the most. Instead, they have left most of America to exploit very poor people beyond our borders so they become wealthy while our economy’s middle class is left with far less money to circulate in our own country.
To fight this, our government needs to create a middle class, which it can do, but is too afraid of those with great amounts of money.
Congress lacks the spine to do this. Don’t vote for any of them. They are responsible for our $25 trillion debt that they could have stopped. They are responsible for avoiding this fundamental issue on the floors of Congress for the last two decades because either they are afraid of the wealthy or they are part of that class. The polarity of wealth in our country is responsible for many of the economic, political and social conflicts we have today.
It is long past time that we and our representatives acknowledge this and correct it or get out of Congress, no matter who they are, what party they belong to or what office in Congress they hold.
We should never seek to solve a pandemic with socialism. We should do it in preserving American democracy and American capitalism that avoids the economic polarization of society, no matter what political party you belong to. We did it when we had many other widespread diseases such as polio, measles, chicken pox and mumps. And we can do it now. The only difference this time is the fact that so many suffer from the polarity of wealth. We don’t use socialism to solve economic polarity and the pandemic by a desperate flight from American capitalism.
Doug Anderson
Watertown
