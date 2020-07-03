I read with great sadness and much wonder about the terrible tragedy of Treyanna Summerville’s death and the arrest of a child of 13 for second-degree murder. I read that St. Lawrence County neighbors are saying “police and Child Protective Services failed.”
I also read that the caseworkers carried a caseload of twice the recommended level. The police were and are certainly kept busy enough investigating calls of the domestic disturbances at this home and others over many years. What were the police to do, access nonexistent services? Services to help ensure the safety of all are people cost money. That money in a civilized society comes from taxes.
The north country is one of several economically poor areas in our state that rely on financial assistance from the sum total of state revenues. Yet we elect people to office who seemingly are always fighting the hand that feeds us, the state as a whole. We citizens have the responsibility to do better if we expect an outcome better than the Treyanna tragedy.
We need to stop ignoring what we need to do to be healthier both physically and emotionally. Every year our north country counties and all counties of our nation are scored by County Health Rankings, a study done by the University of Wisconsin. It is reported that that we have major alcoholism problems, too many teenage pregnancies and problematic health due to smoking and excessive obesity.
We complain about what social services and police did not do in this tragic situation, yet we do little to bring about a change in what decisions our governing officials make.
We do little to nothing about our own health safety, something that only we have the responsibility and ability to control. A healthier society saves money, which then will be available for better social services.
Complaining does nothing; taking reasonability does a lot. Encourage people to run for office who will foster the well-being of all people socially and physically. Take responsibility for your own and your neighbor’s social and physical well-being, starting with wearing a mask.
Barbara B. Schell
Evans Mills
