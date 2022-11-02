Any candidate running for office in the 2022 mid-term election who still believes that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” should be denied office because that belief indicates they are incapable of making fact-based decisions.
The facts are that Donald Trump lost the popular vote by more than 7 million votes, the electoral college votes by 306 to 232, 60 court cases challenging the outcome and numerous recounts in several states. Since no evidence of widespread fraud has been found sufficient enough to overturn the election results, anyone who still maintains that the election wasn’t free and fair is delusional and, as such, should not be elected.
