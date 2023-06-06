We need a leader sheriff, not administrator

I attended the trades union meeting in Gouverneur on May 3. I listened to the presentations of Lewis County sheriff candidates Mike Carpinelli and Nicole Turck and St. Lawrence County Sheriff candidates Rick Engle and Sean O’Brien.
After the presentations, I had a couple questions and an observation that I was not allowed to voice at the meeting as I was not a delegate. So I will ask here and make my observations.
Candidates were asked about “assault weapons” except one. So Mr. O’Brien, I will ask here: What is your stance on civilians owning so called assault weapons in this county?
I would like to get an answer to put to rest the rumor I have heard about us hillbillies not needing one. I await your response.
I also heard Mr. O’Brien emphasize as well as others that the position of sheriff is an administrative position rather than a leader position. According to Forbes, an administrator focuses on the status quo by using their power to get people to comply. They are focused on short term goals.
Leaders create a vision, and administrators create goals.
Leaders paint a picture of what they see as possible and inspire and engage their people in turning that vision into reality. They think beyond what individuals do. They activate people to be a part of something bigger. They understand that high-functioning teams can accomplish a lot more working together.
Leaders are change agents.
Leaders are unique; administrators comply.
Leaders grow personally; administrators rely on existing, proven skills.
Leaders build relationships; administrators build systems and processes.
Leaders coach. Administrators direct.
Leaders create fans; administrators have employees.
So based on just these principles, I personally think the sheriff’s office would be much better served by a leader than an administrator. In this race, one candidate is portraying the need of an administrator, which he claims to be, and the other candidate is a proven leader. So by default, I will put my support behind the leader in this race — Rick Engle — as he is the obvious choice for all of us.
