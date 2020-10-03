“Character is doing the right thing, even when no one is looking” (J.C. Watts). This exemplifies the life state Assembly candidate Alex Hammond.
With Alex, what you see is what you get. He is straightforward and he will do the right thing, not the politically correct or expedient thing. If we send Alex to Albany, he will not be “watching” from outside the door and fruitlessly “fighting” the overwhelming legislative majority for economic crumbs. He will be a participant in the room when laws are being passed, budgets approved and policies formulated that will affect everyone in the north country.
Alex is the sixth generation of Hammonds and Robinsons to call St. Lawrence County his home. He directly understands the needs of small north country businesses, with his paternal grandparents having owned Doris’ Fashion Nook in Rensselaer Falls and his maternal grandfather owning Robinson Auto Sales in Lisbon. Alex’s extended family owns and operates Gray’s Gun Shop.
Alex is a public school educator, so he also understands and can advocate for the needs of school districts and students in our area. He is a local town supervisor, working with those of all political persuasions and very understanding of the financial needs of our many local municipalities in this time of scarce resources. Alex is an U.S. Army officer who took an oath to serve and protect our sacred Constitution, which he is proudly doing every day.
Vote for integrity, honor and civility this Election Day; elect a man of character who does not play the usual games of unproductive partisan politics. A true north country River District native, we are fortunate to have this opportunity to vote for Alex Hammond. Vote for your friend and neighbor on Nov. 3 and send an effective north country voice to Albany. For a change.
Kevin and Karen Sharlow
Waddington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.