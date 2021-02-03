We need honest debate, respect for others

To my friends and family who were disappointed in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, I too was disappointed that some of those I voted for didn’t win.
I’m assuming that many of you may recognize that Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, just as I recognize that Tedra Cobb lost to Elise Stefanik.
I’m also assuming that most of us accept that the 2020 election was not rigged, unlawful or won by Donald Trump in a landslide.
I would hope that most would agree that the mob that stormed the Capitol to overturn the Electoral College vote need to be held accountable.
I was disgusted that many of the insurgents were employed by us to protect our safety, including retired military, active military, firefighters, police as well as others employed by the private sector.
I was even more disgusted that the people we elected, who took an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution and our safety, were actually inciting or had incited the insurgents:
Sens. Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Steve Daines, Tommy Tuberville, etc., and Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, Matt Gaetz, Darrell Issa, Elise Stefanik and more than 100 other House Republicans.
Clearly, you don’t have to agree with me. But don’t dismiss me as simply a Never-Trumper.
I am a moderate, a registered Republican who believes we resolve our differences by honest debate, respect for the views of others and compromise, not by defiling those who don’t agree with our views.
With that in mind, I am trying to understand what “Take back this country” means.
What does the mob want after they have destroyed property?
How does the Second Amendment protect the rights of a self-appointed militia with the goal of overthrowing the duly elected government or of an individual to carry a weapon into the Capitol, a school or other public places?
Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with you and me.
Dave Stone
Adams
