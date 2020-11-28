We need problem-solvers and not enablers

A recent news story addressed the idea that the north country was previously considered purple on the political spectrum but has increasingly trended red in the latest elections. The general election this year seemed to confirm that messaging from the right is resonating inside and outside Northern New York.
As I listen to the messaging of the right, it has a clear theme of enabling. It plays to the side of human nature that would rather not address uncomfortable truths and tricks our brain into thinking the short-term “easy button” can be a long-term solution.
Throughout my life, a common lesson from parents, teachers and coaches was that enablers draw you in with their promise of making things easier. However, the outcome is always the same: While things may be temporarily easier, enablers never make things better and, in the end, always make things harder.
The examples are numerous. Enabling supporters to blame distant strangers and urban areas for rural decline instead of taking responsibility for our role in creating these challenges and working to find real solutions. Enabling supporters to blame immigrants rather than face the fundamental problems with our systems that cater to the wealthy and ignore the working class.
Enabling supporters to ignore climate change rather than face the growing hardships already being experienced. Enabling supporters to pretend bias and inequity do not exist instead of facing the reality that many of us must adjust our experiences to accommodate what is right for all.
I get it. Enablers are masters at giving the allusion of comfort and familiarity and, especially in these unnerving times, that message has appeal.
However, the reality is none of the challenges will go away by blaming others or pretending they do not exist. Accepting the message of enablers now just saddles future generations with far greater challenges.
Perhaps even more egregious than turning enabling into a political philosophy, as the right has done, is the attempt to label problem-solvers as radicals. Problem-solving is hard, but it is not radical. Problem-solving is all our responsibility regardless of political views.
Northern New York and our country need problem-solvers, not enablers, on both sides of the aisle to meet these challenges head on. If you don’t agree with solutions generated by problem-solvers on the left, demand a problem-solving approach from the right but stop ignoring the challenges.
Joe Lawrence
Lowville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.