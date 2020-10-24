During 28 years of teaching at St. Lawrence University, more than a few students asked me what the late 1960s/early 1970s were like. They were disappointed when I answered, “It was nightmarish except for the music. All I can recall was feeling very angry and frightened all the time.”
The similarity between this moment and October 1972 (Richard Nixon vs. George McGovern) is unmistakable. That election was a pivotal moment: distressing, bitter, cacophonous and yet vital to the health of our country.
We had a clear choice. We could move forward as a nation, put an immediate end to the war in Vietnam, re-examine our growing distrust of the police and government and make bolder steps toward racial justice. Or, we could sit back, snug and secure with the old ways while unwittingly moving more deeply into the dark, ego-driven mess that people of my generation referred to correctly as “the military industrial complex.”
Our country made the wrong choice. But history proved my generation’s aims were the correct path.
For a time after Nixon’s resignation and before the rise of the Reagan era, the United States had an unhampered moment in touch with our better angels that allowed us to move toward being what George H.W. Bush referred to as a “kinder, gentler nation.” We did so.
At 70, it’s an enormous consolation to be able to look back and say that I was on the right side of history.
We’re at an equally pivotal moment. Everyone is angry and frightened. Women are marching justifiably on Washington, D.C., urging us to make the right choices. As it was in 1972, we live in an unstable world, but that instability opens the path to a more just future.
The choice is once again, clear. We can take a deeper dive into lies, economic injustice, greed, racism, destructive isolationism and snarling incivilty.
Or, we can replace this president and his Republican enablers and move toward re-earning the trust of our allies. We can tend to our infrastructure and recommit ourselves to preserving our national parks and wilderness areas. We can pull our heads out of the sand regarding climate change and resume a quest for economic and racial justice.
I sincerely hope that you also will be able to look back on your life at age 70 and say, “Yeah. At that pivotal moment, I voted on the right side of history.”
Michael Farley
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.