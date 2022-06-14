We no longer have a need for any militias

This is in response to Kevin Brennan’s letter published Thursday (“Access to guns needed in uncertain times”).
In his letter, he incompletely quoted the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The entire Amendment reads: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” If he is going to quote the Constitution, he should quote it thoroughly and accurately, not only the excerpts that suit his purpose.
The United States has a well-financed and regulated military, both active and National Guard, to protect this country, both domestically and internationally. Most communities and states have organized and responsible police forces to handle local and statewide emergencies. There is no longer a need for any type of militia.
Who is to say that any citizen is responsible enough to own semi-automatic rifles? A duly elected legislative body? Or just people who share Mr. Brennan’s opinions? Food uncertainty? Anybody that is truly hungry can find nourishing food anytime and anywhere. Food pantries, churches and charitable organizations distribute food every day in America. It would seem to me that civil chaos and the breakdown of law and order is more prevalent with more guns getting into the hands of people who should not have them.
Perhaps citizens who feel the need to own military-style assault weapons, whether for varmint/critter or game hunting, should donate their weapons to the Ukrainian struggle against the ruthless and violent dictator-led Russian state. Or better yet, those of you who desire to do more with your weapons, volunteer to go to Ukraine and fight alongside the Ukrainians. Or are you afraid that somebody might shoot back, drop an aerial bomb, rocket or artillery shell on you? Show some common sense instead of allowing the slaughter of innocent school children or senior citizens in a grocery store.
Donald Breen
Theresa
