We now know where Elise Stefanik stands

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik did a great job with her theatrical performances during the impeachment hearings. We now know exactly what she stands for on a number of issues. It is obvious that she has little or no respect for authority, laws of order or consideration of the U.S. Constitution.
We have now been shone which side of the bread she has buttered. One side stands for truth, justice and the American way (like Superman). The other side stands for corruption, lies, non-respect, lawlessness, fear and hatred.
She showed all of us where she stands. People like her are the reason I have dropped my registration with the Party of Trump. The Grand Old Party no longer exists. By the way, I did not register as a Democrat either.
She should keep up the good work. It helps Tedra Cobb a lot more than it does her.
David Austin
Castorland
