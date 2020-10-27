Lots of derogatory and negative comments have been directed toward and about U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. All of it — and more — is richly deserved by someone who prefers to perform for her putrid D.C. Emperor rather than a fighter for her constituents.
But it’s vitally important that everyone face reality: Returning Stefanik to office renders our district impotent because she remains a minority member of the U.S. House of Representatives. She is powerless, useless, a lump on a log, invisible to power brokers, a highly paid nothing. Majority Democrats are expected to easily retain the House, so her snits, infantile temper tantrums and shocking violations of commonsense pandemic guidelines will be for naught.
Want further proof? Look no further than the U.S. Senate under Mitch McConnell and its GOP majority. Democrats, even New York’s Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, are powerless, useless, etc. And they’re pretty good at tantrums, too, but to no avail.
Still not convinced? Next time a minority member of the Senate or House crows about “introducing” a bill, realize that this proposal is destined for the proverbial D.C landfill. It might be noticed by a majority member, who could steal the details, tweak it and present it as his or her own. But even it passes the House, the GOP Senate declares it DOA. And vice versa.
New York state government operates much the same way, which I learned as a former political news reporter and during my thankfully brief stint with the Assembly. But Republicans are much more lonely here as the Assembly, Senate and all statewide offices are controlled by Democrats.
I long ago declined to enroll in a political party because of its nauseating demolition of democracy.
It’s amazing to see how most Americans don’t realize how they’re “played” in the game of politics by savvy and corrupt politicians, their party bosses, degenerate campaign officials and big money.
We must play our way into the game by transforming into true independents in spirit (too late to drop party registration for this election), vote for the expected majority party candidate, demand the winners bring home the rewards and benefits, and consistently pressure them on issues most important to you.
If necessary, just pinch your nose closed while voting next month. To the victor goes the spoils.
Dominic Tom
Moreau
