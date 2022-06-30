We’re sacrificing our children to the NRA

In the 1985 movie “Brazil,” a dark comedy set in a dystopian society, a bomb goes off in a restaurant. Accustomed to terrorist attacks, survivors continue eating as if nothing happened.
A CBS News poll conducted a week after the Uvalde massacre found that 15% of Democrats, 27% of independents and 42% of Republicans agreed that school shootings are “unfortunately, something we have to accept as part of a free society.”
Much like the Brazil diners, for these individuals, school massacres are the unfortunate yet tolerable price to pay for the right to own AR-15s, weapons of mass destruction. After every school slaughter we casually recite the now-perfunctory “thoughts and prayers,” guns sales spike then it’s back to business as usual.
The Inca civilization (13th century to the 1532 Spanish conquest) sacrificed children to its gods. According to Spanish chroniclers, these ceremonies were performed at important events such as the death of an emperor. Some anthropologists suggest children were offered to deities in the hope of mitigating natural disasters: epidemics, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and droughts.
We sacrifice our children to the NRA, the gun industry (via politicians who accept their blood money) and a Second Amendment interpretation that permits civilians to possess military-style firearms for no rational purpose and horrific results.
The Incas strangled, smashed in the skulls, asphyxiated and buried alive their child sacrifices. We commit these barbaric offerings shredding children’s bodies into unrecognizable pieces with weapons of war.
George J. Bryjak
Bloomingdale
