We’re wallowing in the blood of innocents

My people have the right to use an assault weapon to kill pigs. My people have the right to use an assault weapon to kill prairie dogs. My people have the right to use an assault weapon to kill raccoons.
My people have the right to use an assault weapon to kill 19 children and two teachers. My people have the right to use an assault weapon to kill people in Buffalo, in Sandy Hook, in Parkview, in Columbine.
I hunted deer for 46 years. I used 30-30 lever action, six-shot rifle. I guess a deer isn’t a varmint.
We are a sick nation wallowing in the blood of innocent men, women and children.
The Rev. David Mihalyi
Lowville
