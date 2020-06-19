What happened on May 25 is absolutely tragic and unprecedented. George Floyd’s death has resonated with millions across our country and so many have come out to show their support in protests. And I am glad that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has come out in support of the nationwide protests.
My position, which I think is universal for all residents in New York and across the country, is exactly Rep. Stefanik’s position. We want justice for George Floyd, and those involved in his untimely death should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Moreover, the United States is united entirely for justice for George Floyd and his family. Our congresswoman agrees, and the police involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
And while we protest, we also must condemn the riots taking place all across the country. The destruction of our towns and small businesses must end immediately.
The rioters are putting our New York state law enforcement officers and their families at risk. It is making our lives unsafe.
Our country has been through so much over the past few months, and we must begin to heal. Thank you, Rep. Stefanik, for always making the right decisions and placing justice before anything else. We must demand justice for George Floyd, and I thank Rep. Stefanik for her support and accountability.
Jacob Gates
Norfolk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.