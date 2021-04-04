We were all taught as youths to be truthful

Remember when you a child and something went wrong or got broke around the home?
When confronted, you would say something like “Bobby did it” or “It wasn’t my fault.”
Then you were told to tell the truth, and you fessed up to the affair.
Don’t lie, you were taught.
How easy we forget that axiom when we grow up and take on responsible positions in society.
Today our officials, police and presidents and their like don’t have to tell the truth anymore.
What our leaders swear is true no longer matters.
Police have body cameras to get the truth.
I say fess up tell the truth like you taught when young.
Mike Cannan
Port Leyden
