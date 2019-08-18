Visit the New York comptroller’s website at osc.state.ny.us to see if any of $16 billion in unclaimed funds belongs to you. This is an actual government site that is simple to navigate.
I found money belonging to me, my wife and my grandmother who passed away more than 10 years ago. Businesses and organizations also have money to claim including Massena Memorial Hospital, Rescue Squad and the Fire Department. The county clerk, SUNY Potsdam, New York Yankees, Buffalo Bills and Yoko Ono have money they can claim.
The site shows where the money came from but not how much there is, so you won’t know until your check arrives. Although probably rarely a life-changing amount, if it’s your money, claim it. This government site truly makes it easy to find and claim money that is rightfully yours.
Mark Ryan
Massena
