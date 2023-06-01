Websites, apps will never replace humans

Did you ever experience a deer-involved accident? Tried to report the accident to your insurance carrier?
Well, unfortunately, I had such an experience at 5:30 p.m. May 28 while driving southbound on Interstate 81.
A deer struck the right side of my car, creating significant damage on the right side such as knocked off right windshield wiper and side-view mirror and significant damage to the right fender and passenger door.
The right door won’t open, and the right passenger-side window won’t shut!
But that wasn’t the worst part of the ordeal.
I tried contacting my insurance company, Allstate — the national company, not the local agent who has always been wonderful.
This should have been a no brainer, right?
Well, no!
I called the phone number listed on the insurance card and got nowhere.
I got directed from one department to another to another, never getting connected with a customer service rep.
Next, I logged into the allstate.com website to file an accident claim but was instructed to download the Allstate app, which I did and created an account with login and password — but there was no place to click on a “claims” button.
On the bright side, I had a lovely “conversation” with a Chat Bot that instructed me to either call Allstate at the 800 number or to log on to allstate.com/myaccount.
Ahhh, no dice! OK, so I went from website to app, back to website.
Finally, I called my daughter-in-law, who works for an insurance company — not Allstate — who instructed me to call the 800 number and click 0 to every question.
After entering 0 about 10 times, I was finally connected to a real live claims person!
She was great, a welcome relief from the national company’s unnavigable website and app.
Anita K. Seefried-Brown
Watertown
