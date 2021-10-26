I am writing to share my strong support for and endorsement of Sierra Weston for Champion town clerk. A town’s municipal office requires an exceptional, experienced clerk who possess a unique blend of leadership, vision, broad-based experience and the ability to provide superior customer service and benefits to town residents. Sierra embodies all of these qualities and is the right person to be the “face” of the town of Champion.
The town clerk’s duties require filing accurate records; overseeing the accurate, unbiased recording of town meetings and business transactions; issuing licenses and permits; and responding to resident inquiries, requests and complaints. Sierra understands the importance of keeping good records and of dealing congenially with the public. She is honest, unbiased, reliable and willing to work the long hours needed for the position.
It’s time for our town’s “next generation” of leaders to get involved. Sierra is one of those leaders who will help Champion reach its full potential through her professionalism, new ideas, sense of responsibility and true passion for making a difference. Sierra is conscientious and would manage the town clerk’s office with the humility of one who comes to serve and help. I believe Sierra Weston is the person best qualified to be our next town clerk and I hope you’ll join me in casting your vote for her on Nov. 2.
Jonathan J. Schell
Carthage
The writer is a candidate for Champion town supervisor.
