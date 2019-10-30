With regard to the impeachment inquiry: Does President Donald Trump’s opening the way for Turkey’s slaughter of our longtime allies, the Kurds — a crime against humanity — meet the criterion of “high crimes and misdemeanors”? If not, what does?
Richard J. Perry
Potsdam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.