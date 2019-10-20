Earlier this year, there was a tragic fire in the city of Watertown. A father and four daughters passed away in the incident. One daughter survived, and the Watertown community responded quickly and compassionately by donating more than $106,000 to help her.
The state attorney general recently filed an action against the relatives who oversaw the charitable campaign because a large portion of the money raised has not yet gone to the surviving daughter. With the voting for the general election about two weeks away, it’s important to know about David Renzi’s involvement in this issue.
David Renzi is a candidate for Jefferson County Court judge. The attorney general pointed out that Mr. Renzi was the attorney for some of the relatives up until the time the $35,000 check was sent to the surviving daughter.
The subjects of the complaint are active supporters and friends with David Renzi. Being friends and supporters is not a problem. As their legal adviser, did Mr. Renzi know how much money was raised? Did he know the check he was sending out was short $70,000 and the financial information sent to the attorney general was incorrect?
If Mr. Renzi didn’t know about the bad information, why not? How could he have competently advised his clients if he did not know pertinent information? If he knew the information was wrong it’s even worse.
Either way, it doesn’t look good for Mr. Renzi. Why did Mr. Renzi stop being the attorney after sending the check that was short $70,000? Why have the media and Mr. Renzi been quiet?
The Jefferson County electorate deserves an explanation to these questions in evaluating the candidates. Graeme Spicer owned up and explained to the media an issue that a Renzi supporter brought up. It’s time for Mr. Renzi to do the same before the election.
Jon Hall
Watertown
The writer is chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee.
