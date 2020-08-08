What’s Trump being paid by his pal Putin?

It has been reported that Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump’s good buddy, has offered bounties for the killing of U.S. service personnel. Trump said he would take Putin’s word over our own security agencies.
I wonder if he is paying Trump for the individual deaths of American citizens. I’m sure the pay is not as much as he is paying for combat soldiers, but turning Americans against each other as Trump does is surely worth a lot!
Trump is trying to run up the death count by denying funding for novel coronavirus testing and tracing passed by Congress. This is such a direct attack on the health and well-being of American citizens that it can’t even be denied by the most irrational Trump supporters.
Trump has been a full KGB operative for Putin every day of his administration. The scary thing is that Trump has a major political party and a large portion of the military following him and his KGB talking points. He only came back here from Russia to cause trouble, divide our country and turn Americans against each other.
Trump speaks of some American citizens as a foreign enemy. Surely, this is worth a great deal to Trump’s good buddy. His place in Russia is secure.
If he doesn’t leave the country as soon as he is voted out of office, he should be immediately arrested for crimes he has committed during his brief administration and charges that are pending from before his election. If he doesn’t go to Russia immediately, he should become what U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi said about Tump before: “I don’t want to see you impeached; I want to see you in jail!”
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
