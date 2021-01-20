I am not writing to tell about my feelings concerning this attack (we have had enough of that), nor am I writing to place blame (for there has been and will be enough of that). I am writing to ask what I consider to be the most important question about this attack.
The question is for all Republicans and all the people who voted for Donald Trump. What do you think that our government should do about this attack? This is the question that anyone who has supported our president should be asking themselves, and they should be trying to come up with an answer as soon as possible. This is the question that Joe Biden should be asking of our Republican senators and representatives. It is up to them and the voters to decide what the government should do about this act.
More than 70 million hard-working, honest and patriotic citizens have voted for Mr. Trump. Congressional Republicans have worked with and supported their party’s leader for four years.
But now that ship of state has smashed on some dangerous rocks and is in danger of not ever getting underway again. So the question remains: What are they going to do? What do they want our government to do? It is vitally important that the answers to this question start from that side of the aisle.
John Pratt
Gouverneur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.