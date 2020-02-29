A bunch of our friends and family in the Canton area have just participated in the Great Backyard Bird Count, tallying 300-plus bird sightings.
We sent our findings on Feb. 18 to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the nearest depository for the National Audubon Society’s annual count outing.
But this year is different!
There’s a bird emergency in all of North America and throughout the world.
In the United States alone, climate change and habitat destruction now threaten nearly 400 species, according to Audubon President David Yarnold.
For example, the common loon and the yellow warbler are among those in danger.
So just because we like to see birds at feeders and in our gardens in all their plumed glory and hear birds sing and hoot, we did not get together to count this year just for pure joy.
This year, we rallied our friends between Feb. 14 and 18 to do the count because climate change and increased air pollution in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties are reducing bird numbers and species.
This has made us more aware than ever of the bird emergency right here at home.
We give special thanks for our local bird counts from Diane and Ron Aldous, Ginger Ashley and Dennis Ashley, Joe and Shirley Lamendola, Jane Lammers, Brad Mintener, Alfreda and Bruce Palmer, Richard Perry and Jackie Swingle.
In the village, two pileated woodpeckers and a bald eagle were counted.
One person sat in a wheelchair and counted many birds at feeders through her kitchen window.
Let’s just remember what Brooke Bateman of the National Audubon Society said:
“Birds are important indicator species because if an ecosystem is broken for birds, it is or soon will be for people, too.”
Marilyn I. Mintener
Canton
